Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $26.34 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1,582.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,931,583 coins and its circulating supply is 329,110,640 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

