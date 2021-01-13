Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.69. 17,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $257.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

