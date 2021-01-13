Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,234. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $296.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.75) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

