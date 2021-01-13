Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 73.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLLNY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 34,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,691. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

