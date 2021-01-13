Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in December

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,088. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

