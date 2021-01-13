Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CNWT stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Cistera Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About Cistera Networks
Recommended Story: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Cistera Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cistera Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.