Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNWT stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Cistera Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get Cistera Networks alerts:

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cistera Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cistera Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.