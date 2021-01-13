China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,458. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

