First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

