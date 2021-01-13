Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 800.50 ($10.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,090. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 806.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49.

In other Britvic plc (BVIC.L) news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Also, insider John Patrick Daly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60). Insiders have purchased 5,052 shares of company stock valued at $81,152 over the last quarter.

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

