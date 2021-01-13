Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 185.65 ($2.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,577,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,689. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36.

In other Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 29,497 shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

