BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Given New GBX 365 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.53 ($5.04).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 305 ($3.98). The company had a trading volume of 45,957,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.59. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £310.50 ($405.67).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

