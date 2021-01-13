The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $731.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $726.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

