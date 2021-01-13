Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $696,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $152.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.12. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

