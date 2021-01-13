Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 134.8% in December

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:JPC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,146. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.