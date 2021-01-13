Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 134.8% in December

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,146. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

