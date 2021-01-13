Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 145,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $347,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.