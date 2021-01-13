Hyperion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,226.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $10,226.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 coins and its circulating supply is 34,238,636 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

