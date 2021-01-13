Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $610.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $621.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $621.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 7,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

