Analysts Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SAIL traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 37,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,054. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,462.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

