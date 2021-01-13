Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $6.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,881. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

