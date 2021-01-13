Arlington Partners LLC Buys 6,473 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. 104,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,880. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

