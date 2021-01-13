Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.82. 1,076,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

