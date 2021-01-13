Arlington Partners LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded down $20.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,176.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,860.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.