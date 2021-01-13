Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.
TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
