Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,675,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.