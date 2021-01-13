Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.21. 14,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

