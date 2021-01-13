Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

AMZN opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3,158.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

