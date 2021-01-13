Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 47,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

