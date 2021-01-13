Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ACI opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.
