Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

