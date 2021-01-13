Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 8.9%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.94 and last traded at $64.11. 567,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 401,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Materialise by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

