China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,442. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

