China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,442. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
