Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Down 2.9%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 885,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 468,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

