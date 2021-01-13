Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.53 and last traded at $46.58. 877,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 977,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

