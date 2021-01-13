CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CDTI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 20,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
