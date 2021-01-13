CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CDTI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 20,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

