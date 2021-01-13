Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 10.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 7,339,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,712,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 714,775 shares of company stock worth $35,327,402. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

