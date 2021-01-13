Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.12. 509,839 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 335,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Methanex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 82.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

