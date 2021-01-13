Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.73. 957,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 964,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $294.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

