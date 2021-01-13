Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Down 5.1%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 1,583,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,403,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of -3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $199,808.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

