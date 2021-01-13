Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Declines By 73.6%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the December 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,608. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.