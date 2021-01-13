Short Interest in Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Decreases By 64.4%

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cerebain Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 18,488,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874,494. Cerebain Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Cerebain Biotech Company Profile

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

