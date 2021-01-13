Short Interest in Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Decreases By 64.4%

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cerebain Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 18,488,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874,494. Cerebain Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Cerebain Biotech Company Profile
