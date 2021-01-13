First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 69,907 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,907 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,469,000 after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 450,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

