Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. 193,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.