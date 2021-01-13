Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 43,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.25. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

