Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 6,318 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 149.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,800,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.46. 32,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

