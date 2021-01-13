iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,108,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 11,783,398 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

