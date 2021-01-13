Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.70. 438,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,676,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

