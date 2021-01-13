Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 777 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 681,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,367. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

