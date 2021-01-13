EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

EXFO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 11,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

