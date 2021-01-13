Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $276.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average of $271.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.