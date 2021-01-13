Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 136,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The company has a market cap of $415.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

